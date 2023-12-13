Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys Shares of 9,160 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.