Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

