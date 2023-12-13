Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes $337,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in General Electric by 121,555.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

GE stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

