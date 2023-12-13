Auxier Asset Management Buys 1,180 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.