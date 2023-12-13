Auxier Asset Management Buys 3,250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.