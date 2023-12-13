Auxier Asset Management Sells 300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.