Auxier Asset Management Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $314,712,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FDX opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $276.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

