Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

