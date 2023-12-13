Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $21,164,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,015,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 662,513 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAC opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

