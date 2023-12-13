Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 14,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,500.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,863.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,484,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 96,797 shares of company stock worth $249,355. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

