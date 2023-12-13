Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.