Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
BPTH opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.