Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3,809.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $910.13 and its 200-day moving average is $875.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,079.39. The firm has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

