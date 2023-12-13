Brokers Issue Forecasts for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.00). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IGM Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 119.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

