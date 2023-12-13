Brunner (LON:BUT) Insider Buys £56,181.84 in Stock

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($70,527.04).

James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, James Sharp acquired 53 shares of Brunner stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($13.17) per share, for a total transaction of £555.97 ($697.93).

Brunner Stock Performance

Shares of LON BUT opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.65. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 964 ($12.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,161.17 ($14.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.12.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

Brunner Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

