Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.