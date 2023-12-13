Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,371,000 after buying an additional 656,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.