Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $398.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

