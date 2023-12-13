Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,782,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,818 shares of company stock worth $8,060,227 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.