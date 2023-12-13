Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

