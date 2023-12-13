Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24. The company has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

