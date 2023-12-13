Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,235 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

