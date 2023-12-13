Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 701,601 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,776,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

