Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

