Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a good dividend yield?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.