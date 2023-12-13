Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.