Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $147.64 and last traded at $147.63, with a volume of 151871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.72.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

