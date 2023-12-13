ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 471.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.15%. Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.