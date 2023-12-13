Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

