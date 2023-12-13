Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

