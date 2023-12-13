Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

