Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.