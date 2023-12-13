Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,991,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,034,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,190,000 after buying an additional 882,285 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

