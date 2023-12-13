Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,172,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,016,000 after buying an additional 120,742 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

