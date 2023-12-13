Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,244 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 6.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

