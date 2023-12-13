Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
