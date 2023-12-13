Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Comstock by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

