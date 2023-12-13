Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

