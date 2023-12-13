Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

