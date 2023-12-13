Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 193.9% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 192,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 126,811 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

