Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

