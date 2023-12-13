Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,014.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,320,185 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

