CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CVU opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
