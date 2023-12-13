CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

