CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

