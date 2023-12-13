CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VOO stock opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is a good dividend yield?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.