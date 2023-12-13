Critical Review: Energy Services of America (ESOA) versus Its Competitors

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Energy Services of America to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $267.61 million N/A 20.05 Energy Services of America Competitors $1.63 billion $30.90 million 357.25

This table compares Energy Services of America and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Services of America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Services of America. Energy Services of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Services of America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Services of America Competitors 177 1482 3211 76 2.64

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Energy Services of America’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Services of America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America Competitors 0.88% -3.66% 2.12%

Summary

Energy Services of America peers beat Energy Services of America on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

