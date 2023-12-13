CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $269.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $246.67 and last traded at $245.66, with a volume of 408929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

