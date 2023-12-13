CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $269.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $246.67 and last traded at $245.66, with a volume of 408929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock valued at $33,933,156. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4,141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

