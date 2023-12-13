CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

