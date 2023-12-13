DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

