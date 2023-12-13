Daniel Topping Acquires 1,758 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,401.31).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

BPM opened at GBX 426 ($5.35) on Wednesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The stock has a market cap of £158.51 million, a P/E ratio of 626.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 380.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 380.89.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.