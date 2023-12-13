Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 15th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY24 guidance at $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $8.55-$8.85 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

