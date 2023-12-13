Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 102.78% and a negative net margin of 89.51%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

